Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stop following ANYONE on Instagram: find out why The royal couple go under the handle @sussexroyal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rotate the people they follow on Instagram every month in order to help shine a spotlight on worthy causes. But their followers couldn't help but notice that the royal couple are currently following no-one on the social media site. Unsurprisingly, there's a very good reason for their decision. To kick off August, a new post was shared on @sussexroyal – a blue background with the couple's royal cypher, with 'Who is your force for change?' written underneath. The accompanying message revealed that Harry and Meghan want to hear from members of the public about individuals or worthy causes that inspire them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rotate the people they follow on Instagram

"For the month of August we look to you for help," Harry and Meghan, who boast 9.2million followers, said in the post. "We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is. Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow. We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives."

'Forces for Change' is also the name of the September issue of Vogue magazine that Meghan has guest-edited. The Duchess selected 15 'changemakers' to feature on the cover, including mental health campaigner Adowoa Aboah, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actress Salma Hayek and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The royal couple have asked the public to nominate worthy causes or individuals

Ever since they launched their Instagram account, Harry and Meghan have used the platform in a unique way to highlight causes close to their hearts. In May, the couple focused on mental health awareness, following accounts including Black Mental Health Matters and Anxiety UK. In July, the focus was on environmental issues, with Dr Jane Goodall and World Wide Fund for Nature among those chosen.

MORE: Meghan Markle talks sweetly about baby Archie in new letter

The Duke and Duchess set a new Instagram record when they launched their @sussexroyal handle in April, reaching one million followers in record-breaking time. The couple's official account took five hours and 45 minutes to reach the milestone after its launch. The previous record was held by Korean pop star Kang Daniel, who hit the mark in 11 hours and 36 minutes in January. In their first post, Harry and Meghan said: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.