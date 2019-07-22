Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's sweet birthday message for Prince George The couple shared a tribute to their nephew on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a sweet message for their nephew Prince George in celebration of his sixth birthday. The couple posted a tribute to the future king on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, following the release of three never-before-seen images of George. "Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love," the message, which was posted in the comments section, read, along with an emoji of a birthday cake and a balloon. Fans were quick to add their birthday wishes for the young royal, with one writing "Happy birthday handsome Prince!" A second added: "I can't believe he is six already!!"

Harry and Meghan's birthday message for George was posted on Instagram

In keeping with tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton released some sweet family photos of their son in celebration of his birthday. In total, three images were shared with the public – each taken by proud mum Kate – which were captured at their family home in Kensington Palace, as well as on a recent family holiday. One shows George posing outside in the sunshine in a green polo shirt and shorts, while the other two show him in his white England football shirt, which no doubt pleased his dad Prince William, who is a patron of the Football Association.

It's been a busy year for George, who notably acted as a page boy at both Harry and Meghan's wedding, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's special day back in October. More recently he attended a polo match both Harry and William were competing in, along with his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, mum Kate, Meghan and baby Archie. He also attended Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden with his family, and was captured talking on camera for the first time. In the footage, George was asked by his dad what he would rate his mum's garden out of ten, to which he sweetly replied: "Twenty."

The little Prince is celebrating his sixth birthday in Mustique with his family

George – who is now on his school summer break – is currently on holiday with his family in Mustique, and will no doubt have a day to remember. The Caribbean island is a favourite for the Cambridges; George also celebrated his fifth birthday in Mustique. Part of the appeal is the fact that the island enforces a no-fly zone, meaning the family can enjoy some much-needed privacy away from the cameras. "Every island visitor is registered with our security team before arriving on island by land, air or sea, whether staff, local islander or guest to ensure the security team know who is on island at any one time," the island's website states.