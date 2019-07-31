Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought this incredible print for their home – see photo What a stunning photo!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have invested in a stunning piece of art for their new home. HELLO! understands that Harry and Meghan ordered the bespoke A1 sized aluminium print of Lewis Hamilton earlier this month. The photo, taken by Leeds-based photographer Richard Wilson, shows sports icon Lewis climbing into his Mercedes F1 AMG Formula 1 car before clinching his historic sixth British Grand Prix win.

Although Richard could not disclose exactly who his royal clients were, he told HELLO!: "I'm thrilled with the fact that future generations of The Royal Family will get the chance to look back on the great sporting history we have in motorsport and we witnessed history in the making."

Richard Wilson shared a photo of his work ready to be shipped

The photographer sells his prints of Lewis Hamilton online in A3 size, but his royal clients asked for a bespoke A1 sized print. "I was amazed they had seen the image, let alone purchased one," said Richard. "When they first contacted me I thought it must be a wind-up and couldn't quite believe it." He added: "I'm not surprised it was a Lewis print as he is a sporting icon, not just in motorsport but across the globe, and he will be considered as one of the greatest alongside Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and his own hero Ayrton Senna."

MORE: Duchess of Cambridge celebrates arrival of best friend's baby

Richard also took to Instagram to reveal: "The 1 of 1 A1 aluminium print has just arrived. Ready to be shipped to a Royal household. I'm immensely proud of having one of my photographs displayed in a house owned by a member of a Royal family. Never had an image printed in this size or on this material, I'm blown away. Thank you all so so much for the support and many messages with kind words, I'm constantly blown away by people going out of their way to send such messages, it means more than I can ever express. Thank you."

The couple live in Windsor with baby Archie

MORE: Princess Eugenie does something no royal has done before

Harry and Meghan moved out of London in April, one month before welcoming their first child, Archie. The royals now live in Frogmore Cottage located in Windsor's Home Park, a royal residence that they spent millions on renovating and refurbishing. Part of their work included installing a £50,000 green energy unit, which provides them with heat, hot water and electricity. As for Archie's nursery, the natural and grey-toned room was reportedly decorated with vegan and organic paint from German brand Auro.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.