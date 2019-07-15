Meghan Markle receives sweetest gift for baby Archie at Lion King premiere The Duchess attended the screening with husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were guests of honour at the star-studded Lion King premiere on Sunday night. And while the new parents clearly enjoyed their glamorous evening out together, their son, Archie Harrison, was never far from their thoughts. Meghan, 37, was particularly delighted when she received a special gift for her baby boy as the royals mingled with other guests ahead of the viewing. The Duchess was presented with a bouquet, a book and a cuddly Simba toy for Archie by Evie Chambers and Valentina Walker, both 12, whose parents are associated with Disney. Speaking afterwards about their "amazing" moment with Meghan, the girls revealed the royal had asked who their favourite characters were. "We said Simba and Nala," Evie said. "I told her this is for you, and she seemed really delighted."

Meghan Markle and Beyonce shared a warm embrace at the Lion King premiere

Another stand-out moment from the premiere came when Meghan and Harry were introduced to Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the live-action revamp, and her husband Jay-Z. The two mothers greeted each another with a warm hug, with Beyoncé offering her congratulations to the royal couple on the arrival of their son. After telling Meghan how nice it was to meet her, the singer was heard telling the Duchess "that baby is so beautiful" as the power couples enjoyed a brief catch-up at the event. Asked afterwards how the encounter had gone, Beyoncé – who shares three children with her husband; Blue Ivy, seven, and twins Sir and Rumi, two – smiled broadly and said "They are soooo sweet!"

Beyonce and Jay-Z congratulated the royals on the birth of their son

Sunday's outing marked Meghan's first film premiere as a royal. The former Suits actress, who welcomed baby Archie on 6 May, stepped out in a black semi-sheer gown by Jason Wu, which she teamed with Aquazzura heels and a Gucci clutch bag. Meghan is still technically on maternity leave, but royal fans have been seeing quite a bit of the Duchess in recent weeks. As well as attending Wimbledon twice, Meghan enjoyed a family day out with her baby son to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play polo on Wednesday, alongside Kate Middleton and her three children.

