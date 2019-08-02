Prince William and Kate Middleton will be racing against these celebrities at next week's regatta One week to go!

With one week to go before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take part in the inaugural King's Cup regatta, Kensington Palace has announced the celebrity charity ambassadors who will take to the waters and skipper their own boat. William will lead his team on behalf of his patronage Child Bereavement UK while Kate will compete for the Royal Foundation.

The couple will be joined by Olympic champion rower Helen Glover who will represent the Anna Freud Centre, stand-up comedian John Bishop for Action on Addiction, BBC presenter Katie Thistleton for Place2Be, England women's footballer Fara Williams for Centrepoint, television presenter Dan Snow for London's Air Ambulance Charity and adventurer Bear Grylls for wildlife conservation organisation Tusk.

The royals will each skipper a boat next week

The regatta, which is being held to raise awareness and funds for the eight charities, will take place on 9 August in Cowes on the Isle of Wight. The regatta will include a number of races and will begin at 10am. The winning team will be awarded The King's Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Members of the public will be able to watch the regatta for free from the SailGP Race Village, which features a 500-seater grandstand. Footage from the race will play on large screens with live commentary, and there will be a number of activities for families to enjoy along the waterfront. Fans can also watch the prize-giving ceremony in the early afternoon at the SailGP Race Village along Cowes seafront towards Egypt Point.

Both William and Kate are accomplished sailors

The regatta reflects William and Kate's passion for sport and the Duchess' belief that the benefits of sport, nature and the outdoors can impact childhood development, and lead to improved physical and mental wellbeing for all. The palace also noted that the royals hope The King's Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that William and Kate support.

