New details about Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare summer engagement revealed

Kensington Palace has revealed new details about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's one-off summer engagement in August. William and Kate, who are currently enjoying a two-week break in Mustique with the children, are due to take part in The King's Cup regatta on Friday 9 August in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Members of the public will be able to watch the regatta for free from the SailGP Race Village, which features a 500-seater grandstand. Footage from the race will play on large screens with live commentary, and there will be a number of activities for families to enjoy along the waterfront. Fans can also watch the prize-giving ceremony in the early afternoon at the SailGP Race Village along Cowes seafront towards Egypt Point.

Fans can see the royals in person on the Isle of Wight in August

William and Kate will go head to head in the regatta, which is being held to raise awareness and funds for eight of their charitable causes. Four are William's patronages Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, Tusk, and London's Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, while the other four are Kate's patronages: Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation in connection with the Duchess' longstanding work on Early Years.

The royals, both accomplished sailors, will skipper one Fast-40 boat each and compete against each other, as well as the remaining six boats. The regatta will include a number of races and will begin at 10am. The winning team will be awarded The King's Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

The couple launched the King's Cup Regatta this year

The regatta reflects William and Kate's passion for sport and the Duchess' belief that the benefits of sport, nature and the outdoors can impact childhood development, and lead to improved physical and mental wellbeing for all. The palace also noted that the royals hope The King's Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that William and Kate support.

