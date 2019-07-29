Exclusive: Prince George's football-themed birthday party at Kensington Palace revealed The family are on holiday in Mustique

He recently showed off his football skills during a family day out at the polo, as well as his love for the England team by sporting three lions on his shirt. And now HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Prince George continued the sporting theme at a football party for his whole class, held at Kensington Palace ahead of his special day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treated their eldest child and his classmates to an action-packed, after-school birthday bash at their London home so that George, who turned six on 22 July, could celebrate with his friends before the royals jetted off on their summer holiday.

Prince George had a football-themed birthday party

The Cambridges are currently enjoying a two-week holiday in Mustique. The family spent George's actual birthday on the private Caribbean island, just like they did last year. William and Kate first visited Mustique in 2008 and have been returning ever since, often with the Middleton family. Given the complete privacy of the exclusive island, it comes as no surprise that the royals take the opportunity to blend in with other tourists.

With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique and the discretion of other guests, the Cambridges can truly relax and let their hair down. On previous trips, William and Kate have played tennis, gone snorkelling and scuba diving, and enjoyed cocktails at the five-star Cotton House resort. Last year, the couple attended a Splash of Gold party on the island's famous Basil's Bar.

The future King recently showed off his football skills during a family day out

William and Kate are not expected to return to royal duties until September, although they will carry out a one-off engagement on Friday 9 August when they take part in The King's Cup regatta. The couple, both keen sailors, will go head-to-head in the race in Cowes, Isle of Wight and will skipper one Fast-40 boat each. A total of eight boats will participate in the regatta, which is being held to raise awareness and funds for eight of the royals' charitable causes.

Four are William's patronages Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, Tusk, and London's Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, while the other four are Kate's patronages: Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation in connection with the Duchess' longstanding work on Early Years.

