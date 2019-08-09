Prince Andrew makes glaring error in daughter Princess Beatrice's birthday post It happens to the best of us!

The Duke of York’s social media team made a surprising error when celebrating Princess Beatrice’s birthday on Thursday. A celebratory message posted on Prince Andrew’s Twitter page shared a series of images with the Duke and his daughters over the years, however, many mistakenly featured Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie. It happens to the best of us!

The collage of images shared showed Prince Andrew and Eugenie making their entrance at St. George’s Chapel on her royal wedding day, while another featured the father and daughter at a different royal engagement. "Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice. Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes! #HappyBirthdayHRH @yorkiebea," the post was captioned.

Prince Andrew's birthday message to Princess Beatrice accidentally featured photos of Princess Eugenie

However, it appears they soon spotted the error, and the post was replaced with images of Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice together, including a snap of the 31-year-old with her mum Sarah Ferguson at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. We all make errors on social media after all.

Prince Andrew is not the only royal to have shared a birthday message to Beatrice on social media; Princess Eugenie shared a number of unseen photos of the pair over the years, and even revealed the sweet nickname that she has for Beatrice - Beabea. She wrote: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister... Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx."

Prince Andrew soon rectified the mistake

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s doting mum Sarah Ferguson took to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures of the royal - some never-before-seen - alongside this sweet message, which read: "Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice." One of the cute photos saw Beatrice as a young toddler posing on the deck of a ship, while another shows her as a grown adult sitting on the steps alongside five adorable pet dogs.

Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, also shared a lovely photo of her on their official Instagram account – the Royal Family – which was taken on the day of Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

