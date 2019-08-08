Princess Eugenie reveals Princess Beatrice's previously unknown nickname – and it's adorable! Happy birthday Beatrice!

On Thursday, Princess Beatrice celebrated her 31st birthday, and her younger sister Princess Eugenie sweetly marked the special day on Instagram. The royal shared a number of unseen photos of the pair over the years, and even revealed the sweet nickname that she has for Beatrice - Beabea. She wrote: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister... Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx." Many of Eugenie's followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So beautiful, happy birthday Beatrice," while another said: "Wonderful photos. Happy birthday." A third added: "Sweet sisterly love. Happy birthday!"

Princess Eugenie revealed her sister's nickname is BeaBea

Beatrice is the only member of the York family who doesn't have a public Instagram account, but both her parents also marked her birthday on their respective pages. Sarah Ferguson posted a number of personal family photos from over the years, while Prince Andrew made a picture collage, including pictures of Beatrice as a baby and more recent ones of her at official royal family events, including Trooping the Colour. Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, also shared a lovely photo of her on their official Instagram account – the Royal Family – which was taken on the day of Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have a close relationship

It's clear just how close Beatrice and Eugenie are, and the pair are often pictured out together, both at royal events and during evenings out in London. Recently, they were pictured on a double date with Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair gave a rare interview to British Vogue in 2018 ahead of Eugenie's wedding, where they opened up about their sibling relationship, admitting that just like the rest of us, they are guilty of fighting over fashion. "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," Beatrice explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

Eugenie – who chose Beatrice to be her maid of honour on her wedding day - has previously opened up about her relationship with Beatrice while chatting to The Telegraph. "We get on fantastically well... like all sisters, we have silly arguments about unimportant stuff, but we do love each other to death," she said.

