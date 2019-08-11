The Queen pictured with Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew in Balmoral during their visit with Sarah Ferguson The monarch has her family visiting her in Scotland

Since the Queen and Prince Philip arrived in Balmoral in July, the royal couple have been enjoying the first few days of their annual summer holiday in the Highlands. Already, they have had a fair share of visitors, including Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who were pictured travelling up to Scotland separately over the weekend. And on Sunday, the Queen was pictured attending church with Andrew, along with her oldest son Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. She was also joined by her granddaughter Princess Beatrice. The 93-year-old goes to church every Sunday in Crathie during her stay in Balmoral, and is often joined by her family who make regular trips to see her.

The Queen and Prince Charles shared a car on the way to church

Andrew and Sarah have been joined in Scotland by Beatrice and their youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, along with their partners Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Charles and Camilla are thought to have joined them over the weekend too. Over the next few weeks, other royals expected to visit include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Zara and Mike Tindall and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were also present

On Tuesday, the Queen was reunited with a notoriously mischievous pony called Cruachan IV during her official welcome to Balmoral Castle. The Shetland Pony Is the official mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and memorably ate the monarch's flowers during her visit to Stirling Castle in July 2017. Hilariously, the Queen then ordered the horse to go away, before telling his owner: "They always try to eat the flowers."

Princess Beatrice was also in attendance

It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral, and during her holidays she is able to fully relax. During a rare interview, the Queen's granddaughter Eugenie opened up about just how special Balmoral is to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

