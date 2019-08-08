The Queen is hiring a new security officer for Buckingham Palace Looking for a new job?

Would you consider yourself to have a good level of fitness? Are you confident working at heights and in confined spaces? You could just be the security officer The Queen is looking for. Buckingham Palace is currently searching for a new Fire and Safety Access officer to help keep the iconic home safe, and they’re offering £23k to the right person.

The palace recently posted the job vacancy to the careers section of its website, and aside from fitness and a head for heights, other essential candidate attributes include an ability to assess and address fire safety risks, good interpersonal skills (after all, you’ll be dealing with the public on a daily basis) and preferably a first aid certificate. Oh, and you’ll also need to be IT savvy.

Security at the palace is notoriously tight

The perks aren’t bad either. Not only do you get to work on the grounds of one of the world’s most prestigious buildings, but you’ll also get a "comprehensive benefits package" and you’ll have access to "a range of catering and recreational facilities." Sign us up!

Potential candidates have until 18 August to apply, and the recruitment comes hot off the back of a recent security breach at the palace, when an intruder broke into the royal residence while the Queen slept.

A glimpse of the palace's lavish interiors

At around 2am on 10 July a 22-year-old man scaled the metal fences surrounding Buckingham Palace and made his way towards the Queen’s quarters. ITV reported that the man even got past security and the heat sensors that surround the palace. Thankfully the man was detained by police mere minutes after his break in, unlike the notorious 1982 invasion of the palace in which a 30-year-old man named Michael Fagan managed to make his way into the Queen’s bedroom, where he is said to have chatted to Her Royal Highness for approximately ten minutes before help arrived and he was removed.