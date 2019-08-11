The Queen's view on present state of politics revealed The 93-year-old monarch is thought to be unhappy with the current state of the government

The Queen is thought to have shared her opinions on the current state of the government and is reportedly unhappy with the "quality" of Britain's political class following Brexit. It is claimed by the Sunday Times that she is "dismayed" and had privately expressed her frustration during an exchange at an event shortly after Britain voted to leave the EU and David Cameron resigned as Prime Minister. This frustration has only grown given today's state of affairs. Buckingham Palace had no comment when contacted by HELLO! Earlier in the month, the 93-year-old monarch met with Boris Johnson to appoint him as the new Prime Minister following Theresa May's resignation. The Queen has seen many changes in the government during her reign, with Boris being the 14th Prime Minister to date.

Shortly after meeting with Boris, the Queen left London for Balmoral where she kicked off her summer holiday. The royal and Prince Philip will stay at Balmoral Castle for the next few months and will be visited by members of their family during their time there. According to The Sun, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been the first to visit and travelled separately to the monarch's Scottish residence over the weekend. It's thought that proud parents Andrew and Sarah will be joined by their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice during their break, and perhaps partners Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

On Tuesday, the Queen was reunited with a notoriously mischievous pony called Cruachan IV during her official welcome to Balmoral Castle. The Shetland pony is the official mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and memorably ate the monarch's flowers during her visit to Stirling Castle in July 2017. Hilariously, the Queen then ordered the horse to go away, before telling his owner: "They always try to eat the flowers."

It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral, and during her holidays she is able to fully relax. During a rare interview, the Queen's granddaughter Eugenie opened up about just how special Balmoral is to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

