Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew spend week with the Queen at Balmoral Reports have surfaced of their trip to Scotland

Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew have reportedly travelled to Balmoral to spend a week with the Queen. According to The Sun, the pair travelled separately to the monarch's Scottish summer residence - with Sarah spotted at the airport after making the journey on a commercial flight, and Prince Andrew pictured stepping off a private jet in Aberdeen. The news comes following growing rumours that the divorced couple have rekindled their romance, though Sarah has denied that they're back together.

Sarah and Andrew are thought to be at Balmoral with the Queen

It's thought that proud parents Andrew and Sarah will be joined by their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice during their break, and perhaps partners Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The family recently had cause to celebrate as it was Beatrice's 31st birthday earlier in August - perhaps they will mark her special day again with the Queen and the rest of the family!

The Duke of York recently gave royal fans a rare glimpse of Her Majesty's special Scottish retreat by sharing a photograph he took in the grounds of the estate many years ago. The Instagram caption read: "Today The Queen was officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle with a Guard of Honour from @theroyalregimentofscotland. Every year, Her Majesty and the Royal Family enjoy spending time at Balmoral in the summer - this photo was taken by The Duke of York in the grounds of the Castle in 1984."

With daughter Beatrice

In the happy photograph, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen pose together - with Prince Philip dressed in a tartan kilt, and the Queen looking smart in a green skirt and red cardigan. It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral, and during her holidays she is able to fully relax.

Members of the royal family go to stay with her and Prince Philip during the three months that they stay in Scotland, and are often pictured attending the local church in Crathie for the Sunday service, which the Queen attends each week. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were among those who went to visit.

During a rare interview, the Queen's granddaughter Eugenie opened up about just how special Balmoral was to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," she revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."