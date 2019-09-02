Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share powerful message with royal fans The royal couple chose an inspiring quote from Nelson Mandela

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have helped to inspire their fans with a thought-provoking new Instagram post. On Monday evening, the royal couple chose to share a quote from Nelson Mandela which promoted peace. The quote read: "It is so easy to break down and destroy. The heroes are those who make peace and build." Alongside Nelson's words, Prince Harry and Meghan wrote: "Sharing a powerful quote to start the week. Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was a true leader, a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and philanthropist who served as President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. Please discover one of the chosen accounts for this month @NelsonMandelaFoundationSA for more inspiring quotes."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a message for their followers

Many fans were quick to comment on the royal's post, with one writing: "This is so true! Thank you Harry and Meghan for leading by example and building others up! Looking forward to your upcoming tour and seeing King Archie!" Another wrote: "Wise words! Social media needs this message more than any other platform. You two are inspirational!" A third added: "I know you truly live by these powerful and inspiring words. Always positive, always building up."

Royal watchers will be getting to see a lot of Harry and Meghan in the upcoming weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they announced the starting date of their royal tour to South Africa, revealing that they will be setting off on 22 September. What's more, they will also be taking their baby son Archie Harrison with them, and fans are hoping that they will catch another glimpse of him. Harry shared a personal message with the couple's social media followers earlier that day, where he opened up about his excitement for introducing Meghan and Archie to South Africa.

The royal couple are taking baby Archie on their tour to South Africa

The message read: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon. - The Duke of Sussex."

Harry, Meghan and baby Archie, who was born in May, will be travelling to South Africa as a family, with the prince carrying out official visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana. The continent has a special place in the couple's hearts as Harry has spent a lot of time there, including working on charitable projects such as his organisation Sentebale, which he founded to help young people affected by HIV in Botswana and Lesotho. They also spent time in Botswana on a romantic break in 2017 before getting engaged. The couple married at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

