Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the date for their royal tour of Southern Africa – see details The countdown starts now!

On Sunday afternoon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed some huge news about their upcoming royal tour of Southern Africa this autumn. While the trip was announced in June, and details of the countries they will visit have gradually been revealed, royal watchers were in the dark about when exactly the tour would take place. Now they've finally been filled in – thanks to social media!

Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child Archie in May

The royal couple shared the news to the Instagram stories of their joint Sussex Royal account. It was posted as a quote from Harry on a royal blue background, which read: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon. - The Duke of Sussex."

Prince Harry had shared the same message to the couple's Instagram grid on Saturday, but without giving away further details. This time, there was a countdown clock underneath the message which read "Royal Tour of Southern Africa" at the top. This was counting down from 21 days and seven hours, and if you click on it, it says their tour will start on 23 September.

The start date of the couple's tour has been long-awaited

Harry, Meghan and baby Archie, who was born in May, will be travelling to South Africa as a family, with the prince carrying out official visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana. The continent has a special place in the couple's hearts as Harry has spent a lot of time there, including working on charitable projects such as his organisation Sentebale, which he founded to help young people affected by HIV in Botswana and Lesotho.

They also spent time in Botswana on a romantic break in 2017 before getting engaged. The couple married at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

