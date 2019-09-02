See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's sweet christening thank you note The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have written to well-wishers following Archie's christening

Royal fans have been sharing photos of the sweet thank you card they received from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the christening of their son. Harry and Meghan sent out a note printed with one of the official family portraits taken at Archie Harrison's christening on 6 July. In an accompanying message, the couple said they were "touched" by the many kind wishes they had received. The text read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of Archie's Christening, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes."

Harry and Meghan's thanked fans in a sweet message

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, released two images in celebration of Archie's christening. The black and white snapshot chosen for their thank you notes shows the couple sharing a tender moment with their son in Rose Garden at Windsor Castle. The second shows the new parents sat in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle with their little boy, surrounded by their immediate family, including Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. Both images were taken by photographer Chris Allerton, the man responsible for taking Harry and Meghan's behind-the-scenes wedding photos and also pictures of Archie being introduced to the Queen.

Their son Archie was christened in an intimate ceremony on 6 July

Archie's christening was an intimate gathering of fewer than 25 people and took place in the private chapel inside Windsor Castle, rather than at St George's Chapel where the Duke and Duchess were married. Archie's great-grandmother, the Queen, was unfortunately unable to attend because of a prior commitment - her busy schedule meant she also missed the christening of Archie's cousin Prince Louis last year. Little Archie, who turned exactly two months old on the special day, wore the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by dressmaker to the Queen, Angela Kelly. After clothing 62 royal babies for their christenings over 163 years, the original gown was deemed too fragile to use in 2004 and the Queen commissioned a copy, which has been used ever since.

