Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan encourage fans to support cause close to their hearts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon change who they follow on Instagram in order to help shine a spotlight on new worthy causes – but before the month draws to a close, the royal couple are encouraging their followers to support a cause close to their hearts, Blink Now Foundation. The organisation works to keep children of Nepal "safe, educated and loved" and perfectly suits Harry and Meghan's theme for August – Forces For Change.

Sharing a video on Instagram of Blink Now thanking the royal couple for their support, the accompanying message read: "Yesterday we received this message from @BlinkNowOrg, an account that you suggested we follow for this month’s theme of Forces For Change, and we wanted to take this opportunity as the monthly theme comes to a close, to shine a light on this amazing organisation in Nepal and the work they are doing.

Blink Now are doing important work for children in Nepal

"The Blink Now organisation’s journey started on the very real concept where one young woman decided to help one young girl, hoping to make one small difference. Today the Blink Now organisation provides a loving home for over 40 children, a school for 350 young students, a safe house for ten of their most at-risk female students, a new school campus made from the earth and many more incredible initiatives. 'We have the power to create the world we want to see every day' - Founder Maggie Doyne."

The message continued: "Their mission is to change the world by empowering Nepal’s children. They do this by providing quality education, a safe environment and through inspiring others, but almost more importantly, they do this by believing in community first. They believe that if given the proper tools and initiatives, people and communities anywhere in the world can raise themselves out of poverty. We want to thank you @BlinkNowOrg for the kind message and for continuing to be a #ForceForChange. To discover ways to get involved, create something, and build and brighter future for the children and women on Kopila Valley, visit @BlinkNowOrg."

Harry and Meghan are shining a light on important causes

Ever since they launched their Instagram account, Harry and Meghan have used the platform in a unique way to highlight causes close to their hearts. In May, the couple focused on mental health awareness, following accounts including Black Mental Health Matters and Anxiety UK. In July, the focus was on environmental issues, with Dr Jane Goodall and World Wide Fund for Nature among those chosen.

