Prince Harry reveals he is excited for Archie's next trip – details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept a low profile over the summer, but in the next few weeks, royal fans will be seeing a lot more of them as they embark on their tour of Africa. On Sunday, Prince Harry opened up about his excitement at taking his wife and children to South Africa in a personal message posted on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account. He said: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.' - The Duke."

Prince Harry wrote a personal message ahead of the royal tour

Royal fans adored Harry's message, and many were quick to comment on the post. One wrote: "'Our family' so sweet. I love you guys. Safety during your trip and I hope you enjoy my continent to the fullest. I know you will received a warm welcome and pray you'll achieve all that you set out to do." Another added: "How lovely for the Duke to put a personal note. We can't wait to see the entire family either, much love." A third commented: "Can't wait to see Archie!"

Archie is going to Africa with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Further details of the family's trip were also disclosed, with the message revealing: "For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana." To mark the beginning of September, the royal account has now started following different charities. The statement added: "Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations."

