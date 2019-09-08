Prince William and Kate Middleton reach incredible social media milestone – details We follow back, hint hint…

It's been a big week for Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Not only did Princess Charlotte join her big brother Prince George at school for the first time on Thursday, with Kensington Palace releasing an adorable photo of the pair to celebrate, but the royal couple's Instagram feed reached an incredible milestone. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now have a jaw-dropping 10 million followers on the social media site.

William and Kate took Charlotte to school for the first time on Thursday

Their account, @kensingtonroyal, has become one of the main ways for William and Kate to communicate with their fans. They regularly use it to share news about their family as well as charity projects they are each involved in. That's understandable, considering the fact that Kate herself is a keen photographer. Instead of hiring a professional to take the first official photos of Princess Charlotte, the future queen took the photos herself, winning widespread approval for both her talent and her humility.

More recently, the Duchess released three photographs of her and William's youngest child, Prince Louis, to celebrate his first birthday in April. She was also involved in a photography workshop for children run by the Royal Photographic Society back in June, as the couple shared on their account last month.

The royal couple had fun at the first King’s Cup regatta in August

While some members of the royal family still shy away from social media, others have embraced it. Even the Queen posted her first Instagram post to the @royalfamily account back in March. Princess Eugenie is also a keen user of the app, often using it to post throwback photos of her family as well as details of her charitable endeavours. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, meanwhile, use both the grid and Instagram stories to share information about their recent adventures and future plans.

Recently, they have used the platform to release details of Meghan's capsule collection and the couple's much-anticipated upcoming trip to Southern Africa. And with 9.4 million followers and counting, looks like William and Kate have some competition!

