Prince George looks just like dad Prince William’s twin in new pics

Like father, like son. In the new photos of Prince George released by his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton over the weekend, it is uncanny how much the tot resembles his pop.

George who will be 17 months old on Dec. 22, posed on the same grounds of Kensington Palace that his dad, now 32, did in December 1983. George’s navy sweater vest by Cath Kidston was similar to William’s navy coat with the letters A-B-C on the upper left.

With their blond hair styled to the side, they both sported ear-to-ear grins for the pictures. The soon-to-be big brother seemed a bit more of a ham in front of the camera than his dad, but shares his equally chubby rosy cheeks.

At the time, William had his father Prince Charles and late mother Princess Diana watching him walk in the garden. Even though George’s pictures were taken by uncle Prince Harry’s press secretary, there is no doubt that mom and dad were there cheering him on and making him laugh.

The pictures of George were taken last month and were released Saturday as a thank you from William and Kate to the public. According to a statement released by the Palace, it states that they did so in "grateful acknowledgment of the fact that their request for Prince George to grow up without intrusion from photography has been, and continues to be, honored."

We're certainly looking forward to more pics of the little Prince this holiday season!