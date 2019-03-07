The Queen just Instagrammed for the first time! See her post She's one tech-savvy royal

The Queen showed just how tech-savvy she is by sharing her very first Instagram post on the royal family's account on Thursday. Uploading a photo live from her visit to the Science Museum, Her Majesty posted a photo of a letter written to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert in 1843. She even signed the post Elizabeth R!

The Queen's caption read: "Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the 'Difference Engine', of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the 'Analytical Engine' upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron."

The Queen shared a photo of a letter written to Prince Albert

She added: "Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R."

The caption also noted that the photo was supplied by the Royal Collection Trust and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, on Instagram stories, a palace aide uploaded a photo of the monarch smiling during her museum visit.

A photo of the monarch during her visit

Her Majesty made a similar visit to the Science Museum in 2014, when she surprised fans by sending her first ever tweet. However, it later emerged that while the Queen appeared to be pressing send from an iPad, the tweet was actually posted by an aide from an iPhone. The message had read: "It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R." On Thursday's visit, fans will be glad to hear that the 92-year-old royal really did share the Instagram post herself!

