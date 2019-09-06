Loved Kate's sell-out school run dress? We've found an amazing lookalike A royal dupe you can't afford to miss...

Everyone's worst fashion nightmare is when you see a dress you love, and it's no longer available. It's the worst! That's exactly how we felt on Thursday when the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed dropping Princess Charlotte and Prince George off at school. The 37-year-old wore a fabulous red and cream printed dress by Michael Kors, known as the 'Carnation dress' which was a past-season buy you can no-longer pick up. We all know that royals love to recycle, and Kate changed the look by adding a black belt and a pair of navy high heels. Don't worry if you can't get the mother-of-three's dress out of your head though; we've found a great lookalike from high street store Boden and it costs £65. Result! We can't get over how similar the print is - and it also has the same sleeves and flowing fit. What are you waiting for?

Kate's printed Michael Kors dress was a big hit

Prince William's wife has worn items from Boden before - so maybe she's already spotted this fancy frock. Back in 2017, the brunette beauty wore a lovely red coat by the brand during her visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital. The fashion staple cost £220 and came in two separate colours; red pop and navy. The structured design was embellished with ruffles at the collar, pocket and sleeve and had a scallop-trimmed edge. Kate finished off the look with her favourite Annoushka Baroque Pearl Drops earrings, nude tights and a simple black clutch bag.

GET THE LOOK! £65, Boden

It appears that the Duchess has also had a post-summer hair makeover, too.

Not only was her skin totally glowing, but the royal's rich brunette locks appeared to have had a bit of a colour lift - her hair was a few shades lighter and appeared as if she had had a mixture of honey-toned highlights. Stunning, right?

