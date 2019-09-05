Prince William and Kate Middleton share official photo from Princess Charlotte's first day of school She's starting Reception this year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an official photo to mark their daughter Princess Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Charlotte posed with her big brother Prince George at their home in London, Kensington Palace, as the palace released a statement saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."

Charlotte looked adorable in her navy school uniform, which is what the school calls the transitional uniform - a blue pinafore with a white summer blouse, and black shoes and white socks. George, six, was also incredibly smart in his navy uniform. The siblings wrapped an arm around each other and grinned at the camera.

George and Charlotte posed at home

According to the school's uniform list, pupils require a winter and summer uniform, as well as a PE kit, an art smock and ballet shoes, which are all supplied by Perry in Chelsea. The most distinctive item is the navy jacket or cardigan with Thomas's crest – a red unicorn reading a book.

Charlotte, four, begins Reception this year and has joined her big brother Prince George at the private school; the future King is beginning Year 2. It was a particularly special day for the Duchess of Cambridge, as she was unable to attend Prince George's first day of school in 2017. At the time, Kate was suffering from severe morning sickness during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

William and Kate did the drop off on Thursday morning

The royals were greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, after arriving through a side entrance. Other children went into Thomas's via the front gates. The headteacher stooped down to shake hands with George and Charlotte, while William remarked: "First day - very excited." His wife Kate asked the head teacher: "How are you? Did you have a nice summer?"

Kate looked incredibly proud of her little girl and held onto her hand as they arrived at the school. At one point, Charlotte, who is naturally confident and outgoing, did appear a little shy and hid behind her mum, but later gave her signature wave to the cameras and smiled.

The little girl waved at cameras as she arrived at school

Charlotte will be in a class of 21, one of three Reception classes in her year. The co-educational school for pupils aged four to 13 is located on Battersea High Street, a 15-minute drive from Kensington Palace and their most important school rule is to 'Be Kind.'

The curriculum at Thomas's is broad and as well as the core subjects, Charlotte will dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers, in her reception year. The early years schedule also gives pupils to explore the outdoors, by going off-site on a 'Woodland Adventure.' Charlotte will get the chance to do den building, bug hunts and woodland crafts, which she will be familiar with, thanks to mum Kate's love of the great outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s fees for George are currently £6,429-a-term as he is entering Year 2, but they will pay slightly less for Charlotte, as she is their second child. The charge for a second child is £6,305-a-term and if Prince Louis ends up joining his older siblings in a couple of years, his fees would be £5,790, as it stands currently.

