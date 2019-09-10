Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send gorgeous wedding photo after receiving well-wishes on first anniversary The royal couple married on 19 May 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made sure their royal fans were treated to a lovely thank you card following the messages they received in honour of their first wedding anniversary. The royal couple, who tied the knot in Windsor on 19 May 2018, used a gorgeous picture - which was shared on royal fan account Gert's Royals - from their wedding day. The photo itself saw the happy couple pose on the steps outside St. George's chapel after their ceremony. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were so touched that you wrote on the occasion of their first Wedding Anniversary," the message in the card read. "It was incredibly kind of you, and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes."

On their first-year anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan shared some never-before-seen photos from their wedding on their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal. The pictures were part of a video montage, and included one of Meghan and her mum Doria, Harry waiting on the morning of his wedding day, and a lovely image of Meghan and Harry and their young bridal party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The accompanying music to the video was This Little Light of Mine, which was chosen by the royal couple.

The post at the time read: "Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song 'This Little Light of Mine' was chosen by the couple for their recessional.

"We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)."

