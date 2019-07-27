Prince Harry and Meghan release statement following recent allegations See what Buckingham Palace said

Buckingham Palace has released a statement after a report emerged that claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had sent a list of 'rules' to their neighbours surrounding Frogmore Cottage in order to protect their privacy. The story, published by The Sun, claimed that residents had been issued with the guidelines during a local meeting. A palace spokesperson has since said: "The Duke and Duchess didn't request this, didn't know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered."

The royal couple moved to Frogmore Cottage shortly before the arrival of their first child, baby Archie Harrison. Having renovated the property extensively, it was recently revealed that Harry and Meghan have turned their attention to the garden, undertaking a new landscaping design to the one originally approved by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council - they have since sought retrospective planning permission.

Meghan is currently taking time away from her royal duties as she enjoys her maternity leave with Archie, though royal fans have been treated to a number of surprise appearances since the birth. We recently got another update on the adorable young royal from animal rights icon Dr Jane Goodall, who revealed that she paid Meghan, Harry and Archie a visit at their Windsor home. She said little Archie was "very cute and gentle."

Jane added of her friendship with the royals: "Harry asked if I would go and meet him. They made me a dame of the British empire so I guess he thought it would be good to meet me. And we clicked." She added: "I have met the Duchess once just last month and Harry twice. She told me she's followed me all her life. She told me: 'You've been my idol since I was a child. I've worshipped you all my life.' She came in at the end with Archie and I got to cuddle him!"

