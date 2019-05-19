Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate first wedding anniversary with unseen photos So much has changed for the couple since their special day…

It seems like yesterday that royal fans congregated in Windsor to be part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, and already the happy couple are celebrating their first year of marriage. On Sunday, to mark their first milestone, Prince Harry and Meghan shared some never-before-seen photos from their wedding on their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal. The pictures were part of a video montage, and included one of Meghan and her mum Doria, Harry waiting on the morning of his wedding day, and a lovely image of Meghan and Harry and their young bridal party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The accompanying music to the video was This Little Light of Mine, which was chosen by the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared new photos from their royal wedding

The post read: "Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song 'This Little Light of Mine' was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)."

The look of love between Prince Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan's first year of marriage couldn't have gone better. Just five months after their wedding day, they announced the happy news that they were expecting their first baby. Their son Archie was born on Monday 6 May, and was introduced to the world two days later. Since then, the couple have been getting used to being new parents and have been spending quality family time with their son.

One year on and the royal couple are the proud parents to baby Archie

Despite his son's birth, Harry has continued carrying out work engagements, even travelling to the Netherlands last week to launch The Invictus Games The Hague 2020. The royal spoke about the early days of parenting with his friend JJ Chalmers, who recalled: "He said it's amazing but it's hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do, and then he woke up." During a visit to Oxford Children's Hospital on Tuesday, meanwhile, mum-of-two Amy Scullard opened up about a conversation she had with Harry about parenthood. "He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son," she said.

Meghan, meanwhile, said that she was lucky to have the "two best guys in the world" during Archie's photocall, and that motherhood was "magic" and "amazing." The former actress also paid tribute to her son on her first Mother's Day on Sunday. Meghan posted a lovely picture of little Archie's feet, with a backdrop of Forget Me Not flowers – to honour Princess Diana.

