Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan hire social media ‘visionary’ to join their team

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have hired a top social media influencer to join their burgeoning team and help expand their already massive social media presence as they prepare to launch their charitable vehicle, Sussex Royal, and head out on tour later this year.

David Watkins is a 26-year-old who has experience with Burberry. He was described as “the perfect person” for the Digital Communications Lead position by a royal source who spoke to The Sun. The gig was described as a 9-5 gig and was advertised earlier this year on the Royal Family’s website.

“His amazing video skills and visionary photographs have already been widely praised by the Sussexes’ fans,” a royal source reportedly told the publication.

David’s LinkedIn page describes him as “a marketing, sporting and travel fanatic with both experiences on and off these fields, an International hockey player, Ironman and four-time marathon finisher with passion and knowledge of these sectors.

“Constantly challenging the status quote with a ‘start with why’ attitude, I find myself becoming more and more intrigued with finding scenarios outside of my comfort zone and asking the question, ‘How can I help others?’”

David will join a team of women including private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, head of communications Sara Latham, Sussex Royal trustee Karen Blackett, Sussex Royal director Natalie Campbell and deputy private secretary Heather Wong. Many of them have extensive communications and PR experience working in American and British politics.

Harry and Meghan head to South Africa with baby Archie in October, and Harry will also make solo stops in Botswana, Angola and Malawi. The Palace has yet to release the itinerary, but we’ll likely hear more about their plans very soon, since their team is quickly becoming solidified!