The Queen uses second-hand cutlery and bed linen, Joanna Lumley reveals

Joanna Lumley has revealed that the Queen uses second-hand cutlery and bed linen at Buckingham Palace, joking that if it's good enough for the monarch, it's good enough for her. The actress spoke out in praise of the 93-year-old Queen for her sustainable way of living in an interview with Good Housekeeping. "People say, 'You must need new things' but when you go to stay at Buckingham Palace, you eat off second-hand knives and forks, the bed linen is second-hand – and that's Buckingham Palace," she said. "If it's good enough for the Queen, treasures, it's good enough for me."

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna is passionate about the environment, and shared some of her top tips for living sustainably. "I come from an age where you tend to reuse, you make do and mend," the 73-year-old explained, revealing that she will wear "everything 120 times" in a bid to combat the impact of fast fashion. She continued: "I never throw away food, the food wastage in our household makes us look like monsters, like ghouls, because we eat virtually everything apart from the bones. Of course, being vegetarian, I don't even eat the bones," she said, adding that she buys just one egg a month.

The star was also asked what her Ab Fab character, Patsy Stone, would make of her approach to sustainable living. "Patsy and reusables – listen darling, they just don't go together," she joked. "Champagne comes in bottles because frankly it can't be contained in plastic. Why would she have any use for [reusable bottles] – they contain things like mixers, water and pathetic orange juice. She doesn't drink that stuff."

