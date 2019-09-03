The Queen interrupts Balmoral break to send a message of condolence to the Governor-General of the Bahamas We're thinking of the Bahamas

The Queen has reacted to the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, a dangerous category 4 storm that, according to the Red Cross, has destroyed more than 13,000 homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco and has resulted in the death of five people. The monarch, who is the Queen of the Bahamas, sent a message of condolence to the Governor-General of the Bahamas, Sir Cornelius Smith, which read: "Prince Philip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm."

The touching message continued: "At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort." The note was signed "Elizabeth R".

Her Majesty, as The Queen of the Bahamas, has sent a message of condolence to all of those affected by #HurricaneDorian. pic.twitter.com/QUpZqU3zIE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 3, 2019

The Queen and Prince Philip are spending the summer at Balmoral, like they do every year. The 93-year-old was last pictured on Sunday, heading to church with her daughter Princess Anne. A week earlier, during the bank holiday weekend, the Queen and Prince Philip’s summer residence was packed with royals, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

Edward and Sophie’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, have also spent time with their grandparents.

