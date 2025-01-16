Joanna Lumley, 78, swears by 'cheap as chips' face cream for her incredible skin - I'm stocking up

Joanna Lumley is one of the most fabulous 70-something year-olds there is. From her role as Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous to uber-glam gran Felicity in BBC's Motherland, she has the sort of skin one can only dream of.

And you might be surprised to hear that her routine is a little more down to earth than you'd expect.

Joanna Lumley looked radiant at the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show

Dame Joanna, 78, has previously said she only uses one moisturiser on her face, and it costs just £4 / $3.80 a pot. So what is this secret youth elixir? It's Astral, a classic face and body moisturiser that you've probably overlooked - but this is your alert to stop sleeping on it, and start trying it.

In an old interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, Joanna credited a pot of Astral moisturiser as her favourite bargain buy. "It comes in a little blue pot, cheap as chips – adore. It has never been tested on animals and is about the only thing I’ve never developed an allergy to," she explained.

She also revealed that she just doesn't buy pricey skincare at all. "I don't usually buy expensive products because I'm mean."

The little blue pot in question is such a classic buy that I myself have used it, along with my mum and my grandmother. The formula hasn't changed in 70 years, and is proudly still the same as it was when it was first released.

The brand states that the ingredients are "carefully selected" to put the health of your skin first. Ingredients include Lanolin to lock in your skin's moisture and Glycerine to leave skim looking smooth and feeling soft.

Joanna is in good company with her love of the little blue pot. Emma Thompson, Kate Beckinsale and Patsy Kensit are all said to be fans.

What are verified customers saying about Astral Cream?

Like Joanna, many customers rate it. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have rated it 5/5 so it must be worth the spend right?

"Leaves skin glowing, moisturised and helps maintain youthful skin. I’m allergic to most skincare but this one is unscented and gentle," reads one review.

One was inspired by Joanna's own use of the product. "I read interview with Joanna Lumley who swear by this product, so I ordered this cream out of curiosity. After few weeks of use I have to admit this is my best discovery this year! Great fragrance, easy application, non-greasy and fantastic under makeup. On top of it all, it's great value for money. Highly recommended!"

One reviewer has been using it for years. "Used Astril for approx 40 years. Lovely moisturiser and it can be used all over the body. I am 77 and people often comment on the fact that l have no facial wrinkles."

Another of the Netflix Fool Me Once star's beauty essentials is yet again a wonderfully affordable hair product.

The actress also loves a spritz of Elnett hairspray. "Almost everybody I know has a long-standing love affair with Elnett. The strong version is like having an iron bedstead on your head."

I'm obsessed with BBC's Motherland and am SO HERE for the comeback, Amandaland, focusing on Amanda (Lucy Punch) and her mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley). As Felicity, the glam gran who cares zero about her grandkids, Joanna is hilarious and snooty and wafts in and out of Amanda's life in a sea of expensive scarves and bouji lunches. I can't wait to watch Joanna in the new series - knowing her beauty secret, I'll be watching that little bit closer.