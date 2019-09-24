Meghan Markle reveals the sweet way Archie kept her on her toes during journey to South Africa The Sussexes touched down in South Africa to kick off their royal tour on Monday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doting parents to baby son Archie, and the four-month-old has joined them on their royal tour of Southern Africa, which kicked off on Monday. And on Tuesday at a youth reception at the British High Commissioner's residence, the royal baby wasn't far from his parent's thoughts as they opened up about their experience travelling with him from London. A guest disclosed that they had revealed how Meghan had said she was always sleeping with one eye open. Recalling the conversation they said: "They said it was the longest flight they have taken with Archie. She slept with one eye open – but he was very good."

Meghan Markle revealed how Archie had kept her on her toes during their journey to South Africa

Earlier in the day, Meghan had opened up about life as a parent when she and Harry were invited to meet a Muslim Cape Town family, and have afternoon tea in their home. Waseefa Majiet, a friend of the hosts Shaamiela and Ibrahim Samodien , said of Meghan: "She was speaking about motherhood and the transition and said that Archie was a good traveller. She said the transition was quite smooth because he’s an easy baby and he was an easy traveller, Harry said he slept on his chest almost 11 hours (during the flight)." Nazli Ebrosss Fakier, who had also joined Harry and Meghan for tea, recalled her conversation with the royal couple about their baby son. She said Meghan had said: "He's just really, really happy and an easy traveller. He's having a ball of a time, screaming and shouting." Of Harry, she recalled: quot;His dad couldn't stop talking about him being so happy here in Cape Town and he's also so happy to be here with his family in Africa, which he loves."

Prince Harry and Meghan had lovely things to say about their son at an afternoon tea

On Monday during Harry and Meghan's final engagement of the day at the District Six Museum, Harry told a member of the crowd that the flight had exhausted their son. "He's not grouchy, just exhausted," he said. The royal also joked that his son was already impressed with his new surroundings during the same engagement. He told Cape Town locals that his son was mesmerised by the local landmark Table Mountain, saying: "He was staring out the window as we flew in.. looking at Table Mountain." Little Archie was pictured in Meghan's arms as they disembarked from the plane on Monday. The royal baby was wearing a woolly hat and blanket which was a similar look to the one Harry sported on a flight to Aberdeen in 1985. The royals began their journey on Sunday evening after travelling on an overnight British Airways flight, which left the UK an hour after its scheduled time.

Archie was pictured in Meghan's arms as the family arrived in South Africa on Monday

Ahead of their royal tour, Harry had spoken of his excitement at bringing his family to Southern Africa in a personal message posted on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account. He said: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.' - The Duke."

