Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal what baby Archie did on his first day of their royal tour The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in South Africa with baby Archie on Monday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in South Africa on Monday morning to kick-start their royal tour. And while the couple have been on several overseas engagements together since getting married in May 2018, this time it was extra-special as their four-month-old baby son Archie was with them. The doting parents spoke about their little boy on several occasions throughout their engagements and revealed what he was up to while they were at work. During a walkabout before their visit to District Six, the royals told Somaya Ebrahim, 81, that Archie was sleeping when she asked them where he was. Harry then told another person in the crowds that the flight had exhausted their son. "He's not grouchy, just exhausted," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed Archie had been sleeping after a long flight

Harry also joked that his son was already impressed with his new surroundings during the same engagement. He told Cape Town locals that his son was mesmerised by the local landmark Table Mountain, saying: "He was staring out the window as we flew in.. looking at Table Mountain." Little Archie was pictured in Meghan's arms as they disembarked from the plane on Monday. The royal baby was wearing a woolly hat and blanket which was a similar look to the one Harry sported on a flight to Aberdeen in 1985. The royals began their journey on Sunday evening after travelling on an overnight British Airways flight, which left the UK an hour after its scheduled time.

The royal couple were a hit with everyone during their first day of their royal tour

Harry and Meghan's first day of their tour couldn't have gone any better. The royals went down a treat with locals and even joined in with a group of dancers as they left to their second engagement of the day. The pair initially clapped along as they watched the dancers perform at the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa, but it didn't take long before the Duchess was encouraged to hold hands with dancer Lilitha Mazana, 23, to move in time to the music. Lilitha said after the performance: "Meghan's a good dancer. She's very nice. Her skills were fantastic. I've been dancing for ten years."

Later at their final engagement of the day at the District Six Museum – Noor Ebrahim, 74 – a founder of the museum which tells the story of the neighbourhood's rich cultural heritage, said: "We've had so many prime ministers and presidents here, people like the Obamas, but that was the best visit ever. They were very, very friendly and they mixed with people and that made this visit so special." He added: "They were very down to earth – I loved both of them. I told them it was an honour having them here. I even talked to Harry about the rugby and told him I hope England wins the World Cup – he was surprised I am supporting them. It was a real pleasure to have them here."

