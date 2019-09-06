This is when we will see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie on royal tour Fingers crossed for an appearance!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to embark on their royal tour of Africa this autumn, and one question on many a royal fan's lips is when we will see their son Archie. A royal source told HELLO!: "The couple hope to include Archie at some point in the programme, but it's difficult to schedule. He's five months old. But they hope to." Another source told HELLO! the programme had been designed to allow the couple to be with Archie at bathtime and bedtime and for other key times in his routine. Because there isn't an official arrival, the couple will first be seen in a township in Cape Town on day one of the tour. Archie won't be there.

Archie is going on his first royal tour abroad

Archie has only been pictured a handful of times and has made just two high-profile public appearances – when he was two days old at his official photocall at Windsor Castle, and during a family day out at the polo in July. So there's no wonder that royal fans are desperate for Archie to make an official appearance during the tour. While Buckingham Palace will not confirm when the baby will be seen in public, it's likely that Archie will join his parents at at least one engagement, presumably a child-friendly one!

Harry and Meghan will undertake a ten-day tour of Africa from Monday 23 September to Wednesday 2 October. They will spend the first three days in Cape Town, South Africa before Harry travels to Botswana alone for a one-day private working visit.

The Duke will then resume the tour, which is being carried out at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in Angola. Harry will spend two days in Dirico, Huambo and Luanda. He will then travel to Malawi where he will be reunited with his wife Meghan and baby Archie. The couple will end their tour in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Archie was born in May

This will be Archie's first long-haul tour abroad. The baby royal will be turning five months old; in comparison, his cousin Prince George was eight months old when he joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Australia and New Zealand in 2014. But Archie is no stranger to flying. Over the summer, he jetted to Ibiza for his mum's 38th birthday. He also joined his parents for a short break in Nice, France where the royals stayed at Elton John's mansion.

