Meghan Markle pays sweet tribute to Prince Harry with son Archie's first tour outfit The Sussexes have touched down in Cape Town

Meghan Markle clearly put a great deal of thought into choosing her son Archie Harrison's very first tour outfit. On Monday morning, the Sussex family touched down in Cape Town for the start of their ten-day visit to South Africa, and all eyes were on four-month-old Archie as Prince Harry, Meghan and their son disembarked their British Airways flight from the UK. The first photos show Harry dressed in a grey blazer, white unbuttoned shirt and dark trousers, while his wife is wearing a cream wrap cardigan, white jeans and flat jumps, with her hair swept back in a bun. But it was little Archie who stole the show, wearing an adorable white bobble hat. It seems Meghan took inspiration from her husband when it came to her son's attire. Archie's outfit is almost identical to that worn by Prince Harry in January 1985, when he was nearly four months old – the same age Archie is now – as he was carried off a plane at Aberdeen Airport by his mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle dressed her son in a near-identical outfit to the one worn by Prince Harry in 1985

The similarities are by no means a coincidence; Meghan is well aware of that particular image of Harry. In September, she carefully selected nine images of her husband in celebration of his 35th birthday. Meghan's carefully-curated post included the picture of the Prince and his mother, as well as a throwback image of Harry and William together, a snapshot from Harry and Meghan's wedding day, and one showing them doting over little Archie. In the accompanying caption, 38-year-old Meghan wrote: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!"

MORE: Royal family travel details: 8 surprising facts about royal tours

The picture was included in Meghan's birthday post to her husband

Day one of the tour will see Harry and Meghan visit a township, which teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and provides self-defence classes to young girls in the community. While there, both Harry and Meghan will deliver a speech. Their next stop is a tour of the District Six Museum, which was subject to the forced relocation of 60,000 inhabitants of various races during Apartheid in the 1970s. They will then move on to the District Six Homecoming Centre, built to provide former residents a place to meet together, where they will join a community cooking activity.

MORE: The Queen, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love these affordable homeware buys

At a briefing ahead of their tour, a royal spokeswoman said: "Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family. As you well know, Africa holds a very special place in the Duke’s heart and he is looking forward to sharing South Africa with the duchess and their son. It is a really busy programme, four countries in ten days, and we have an extra special small passenger to make things more lively."