Archie Harrison makes first appearance on royal tour of Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has made his public debut on their royal tour of Africa.

The four-month-old joined Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38 as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday. Archie looked happy and content in his mother's arms as she carried him on his first official outing, documented on Sussex Royal's Instagram stories.

The royal tot was dressed in a light blue striped dungaree with a white babygrow underneath and wooly socks. Meghan looked elegant in a £369 navy and white silk dress by Club Monaco with high heels and a sleek updo, while Harry donned a navy suit.

The Sussexes joined the Archbishop and his daughter Thandeka Tutu Gxashe for tea, with Archie happily sitting on his mother's knees throughout. He was the centre of attention and Meghan said of her son, "He’s an old soul," while Harry said of the cameras: "I think he is used to it already."

The Archbishop, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was effectively the leader of the liberation struggle during Nelson Mandela's long imprisonment, said he was "thrilled by the "rare privilege and honour" to meet the royals. The 87-year-old cleric spent half an hour with the couple and Archie at the historic premises of his Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, the Old Granary, a restored centuries old edifice built by slaves.

Ahead of their tour, a royal source previously told HELLO! that Harry and Meghan hoped to include their son at some point in the programme.

The Sussexes were pictured arriving in Cape Town on Monday, on a slightly delayed British Airways flight. Meghan carried Archie in her arms, who looked adorable in a bobble hat, similar to one dad Harry sported in Aberdeen in January 1985.

When asked by a well-wisher where Archie was during a visit to the District Six neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess revealed he was sleeping.

Archie’s last public outing was to the polo in July, just a week after his private christening at Windsor Castle.He was born on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London.

