Meghan Markle turns heads in sheer Club Monaco dress as she carries baby Archie The wife of Prince Harry dresses to impress...

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Wednesday morning as her and Prince Harry met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs.Tutu at their Legacy Foundation. Meghan, 38, stepped out in a sheer Club Monaco patterened dresss - which is available online now on the brand's US site - navy blue high heels and wore her trademark raven mane in a slicked-back bun style. So chic! And look at Archie in his dungarees! The meeting proved a particularly special one, as Harry last met the Archbishop back in 2015, when he presented him with an honour in recognition of his services to UK communities and international peace and reconciliation.

What a family photo!

During this royal tour, we have noticed that the Duchess has been re-wearing a lot of her past outfits, and we love her for it.

After all, it promotes sustainable fashion by not wearing a fresh new look every time you go out.

On Tuesday afternoon, the mother-of-one opted for her favourite flowy sleeveless maxi dress by Martin Grant - the same dress we saw her wear during the last royal tour.

Meghan re-wore her Martin Grant dress on Tuesday...

While last time, she teamed her maxi with sand-appropriate espadrilles and Karen Walker earrings, this year she kept the footwear the same but opted for different jewels.

...And her Veronica Beard dress she first wore in Tonga

At the event, Meghan and Prince Harry met a cross-section of inspiring opinion-formers and young future leaders that underline the diverse nature of the UK's modern partnership with South Africa.

And on Monday, the Duchess was all smiles in Cape Town, changing from her black and white Mayamiko Dalitso dress she rocked early in the day, into a striking blue Veronica Beard frock she first wore in Tonga back in 2018. The brightly coloured 'Cary' dress was both fitted yet effortlessly casual, and features pockets, as well as stylish slits on each side. Perfect for the hot climate she's experiencing right now. Jealous, us? Never...

