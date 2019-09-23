Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show off dance moves on day one of royal tour The royal couple have kicked off their tour in style!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex know how to dance! On the first day of their royal tour of Southern Africa, the pair were greeted by a group of dancers at the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa, as they left to their second engagement of the day, and it didn't take long for them to join in the fun. Meghan and Prince Harry initially clapped along as they watched the dancers perform before the Duchess held hands with one of the women to move in time to the music. Harry then followed and before long, everyone was cheering them on! Meghan looked stylish dressed in a printed dress by Mayamiko, which cost just £69. The mum-of-one teamed it with a pair of £80 Castaner wedges and styled her hair in a care-free ponytail. Harry, meanwhile, looked smart in a linen shirt, black trousers, and beige trainers.

Meghan Markle knows how to dance!

Harry and Meghan began their journey on Sunday night after travelling on an overnight British Airways flight, which left the UK an hour after its scheduled time. The doting parents have brought along their four-month-old baby son Archie and were pictured disembarking from their flight, with Meghan holding her son in her arms. What's more, the royal baby was wearing a wooly hat and blanket which was a similar look to one his dad sported on a flight to Aberdeen in 1985.

Meghan danced along to the music on day one of the royal tour

On day one of their tour, Harry and Meghan completed their first engagement at the Justice Desk, a human rights organisation, which is supporting the development of the settlement's children. The organisation is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which has Harry as its president and Meghan as vice-president. At the end of the engagement, they both delivered speeches. Harry said: "Touching on what your President said last week – no man is born to cause harm to women, this is learned behaviour, and a cycle that needs to be broken. So now, it’s about redefining masculinity, it’s about creating your own footprints for your children to follow in, so that you can make a positive change for the future. To me, the real testament of your strength isn’t physical, it’s what’s up here and what’s in here. Your strength is in your spirit, which for me means honouring and protecting my wife, and being a positive role model for my son."

Prince Harry also joined in the fun

Meghan also quoted Maya Angelou: "Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women." She then went on to deliver a powerful speech while standing on a tree stump. She said: "May I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister. I am here with you and I am here FOR you and I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu and I look forward to our time over the next few days together."

