Kate Middleton reveals exciting update on 'new' website Early years has been a major focus for the Duchess

One of the Duchess of Cambridge's key focuses within her work has been supporting children and last year it was announced that she had convened a steering group of experts for a lifelong project. Kate, 37, has enlisted the help of practitioners, academics and charities to highlight the importance of early intervention and according to the Royal Foundation's website, "to develop a significant new body of work that will ultimately support all efforts to provide children with the best possible start in life."

And it appears there's been a bit of an update on the project. It adds: "This has been a major body of work and will be unveiled later this year." Watch this space!

Kate has been conducting research for her Early Years initiative

A source previously told HELLO!: “She [Kate] has found work that she’s really passionate about. She spent a lot of time at the start of her royal life learning about social issues and challenges like addiction, homelessness, mental health.

“It became clear to her that one of the main causes of it all was things not going right in the early years, so she knows the potential advantages to doing things in this space. It’s about solving much bigger problems but doing it early.

“She has spent a lot of time with a lot of experts and professionals and has learned from them. She has also done an enormous amount of reading on her own.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been officially removed from the Royal Foundation's website, following a change to the charity's structure in June. Harry and Meghan broke away from the joint venture with William and Kate and are establishing their own charitable foundation.

