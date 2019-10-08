Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BREAK the internet! An advert featuring the royals sparked such a surge in traffic it crashed its website

An advert featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sparked such a huge reaction it crashed its website. The royals joined forces to narrate a short film to launch the Every Mind Matter campaign – an initiative from the Public Heath England and the NHS to help people manage the early symptoms of poor mental health. The advert aired at around 8.45pm on Monday night across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels, and within minutes the Every Mind Matters website was down for a short period of time, believed to be due to a surge in traffic. A PHE spokeswoman said: "We think it was due to high traffic. We had technicians working on it immediately and we're back up and running now."

The three-minute video stars a number of famous faces whose lives have been affected by poor mental health, including Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson, Andrew Flintoff, Professor Green and Davina McCall. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan narrate the film, which has been written by Richard Curtis and directed by Rankin.

Prince William begins be saying, "Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us. All over the country, millions of us face challenges to our mental health - at all ages - at all intensities, and for all sorts of reasons. We feel stressed, low, anxious, or have trouble sleeping. Me, you..."

MORE: Watch Meghan Markle's reaction as she tries out 'crown' filter on Instagram!

Prince Harry then adds: "Your brother, your mother, your colleague, or your neighbour. Waiting, wondering, hoping, hurting. We think there's nothing to be done. Nothing we can do about it." Meghan continues: "But that's so wrong. There are things we can do. From today, there's a new way to help turn things around. Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health." Kate then concludes: "It'll get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control."