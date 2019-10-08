Prince William and Kate Middleton's website has had a major change There's a noticeable amendment to the Royal Foundation's website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been officially removed from the Royal Foundation's website, following a change to the charity's structure in June.

It now just lists the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as its principals, but still includes Harry and Meghan's previous work within the site's 'News' section. The opening message on the homepage now says: "When people come together, they can achieve great things. The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unites people to tackle some of today’s biggest challenges. We use our passion and unique influence to change mind-sets to make a lasting difference on the issues that matter to us and to society."

William and Kate's key areas of focus are listed as mental health, conservation, service, young people and early years. While they're on their tour of Pakistan from 14 – 18 October, the couple will visit programmes which empower young people and organisations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life. There was also previously a section called 'Empowering Communities,' on the website, which was added when Meghan joined the foundation, but this has also been removed.

The Sussexes split from their joint charity venture with William and Kate earlier this year, with Buckingham Palace confirming in a statement that the Royal Foundation would now become the "principle charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge." It added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would "establish their own charitable foundation."

The news of the restructure came after Harry and Meghan relocated to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and broke away from their joint household with William and Kate at Kensington Palace. Their team is now based at Buckingham Palace.

The Fab Four have joined forces for a new mental health initiative

The Fab Four haven't ruled out working together in future though and teamed up this week to narrate a short film to launch the Every Mind Matters campaign. The initiative from Public Health England and the NHS aims to help people manage the early symptoms of poor mental health.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan provided the voice-overs for the televised campaign, which also features a range of celebrities (Davina McCall, Freddie Flintoff and Gillian Anderson) whose lives have been affected by poor mental health.

Shortly after it aired on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky Channels, the Every Mind Matters website was down for a short period, believed to have been caused by a surge in traffic.

