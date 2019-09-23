How Kate Middleton is growing into her role as a future Queen Those closest to the Duchess of Cambridge speak about her increased confidence

Sitting down to chat to a young mother and her daughter last week, the Duchess of Cambridge once again showed her natural ability to connect with children. In the week some of those closest to Kate told HELLO! how beautifully she has grown into her role as our future Queen, the Duchess was in her element in Southwark, South London, as she met youngsters and parents who are being helped by the Family Nurse Partnership, a home visiting service for first-time young mums and families.

Royal insiders say Kate has become something of an expert on children’s early years, and thanks to her knowledge has become more self-assured.

READ: Tour dates for Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Pakistan REVEALED

Kate visiting new mothers working with the Family Nurse Partnership in Southwark

“She has found work that she’s really passionate about,” a source told HELLO! “She spent a lot of time at the start of her royal life learning about social issues and challenges like addiction, homelessness, mental health.

“It became clear to her that one of the main causes of it all was things not going right in the early years, so she knows the potential advantages to doing things in this space. It’s about solving much bigger problems but doing it early.

MORE: Prince William makes surprise appearance in Balmoral with the Queen

“She has spent a lot of time with a lot of experts and professionals and has learned from them. She has also done an enormous amount of reading on her own.”

The source added: “She’s doing more of her own speeches and she’s more confident because she is so sure of what she wants to say. Her confidence has grown in every way.”

Pick up this week's issue of HELLO! for the full interview.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.