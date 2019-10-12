The Queen congratulates Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank on their one year wedding anniversary Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne were also in attendance

The Queen has shared a sweet photo to mark Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's one year wedding anniversary. In the stunning snap, shared to Twitter, the then newlyweds can be seen sharing one of their first kisses as a married couple on the steps of St George's Chapel.

The celebratory tweet read: "Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank on their 1st Wedding Anniversary! Today marks one year since Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank exchanged vows as St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 12th, 2018."

Royal fans were quick to tweet their congratulations. One wrote: "Happy first wedding anniversary!" and another added: "Loved Eugenie's dress and tiara! Happy Anniversary." Many were also stunned by how quickly the last twelve months have flown by. A third royal fan noted: "Wow that year flew. Congrats," and a fourth exclaimed: "Blimey that's gone quick!"

The couple married on Friday 12 October in a star-studded ceremony, with their family and friends in attendance. The day was full of excitement for royal fans, who had lined the streets of Windsor once again to catch a glimpse of the guests and happy couple arriving at St George's Chapel, and later leaving, sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps.

Eugenie's arrival was one of the biggest moment from the wedding, with the royal bride looking stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

Other big moments included the arrival of Sarah Ferguson with maid-of-honour Princess Beatrice, and the sweet bridal party, who included Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy.

