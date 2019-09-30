Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos from event just before Princess Beatrice's engagement announcement There is going to be another royal wedding next year!

Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have certainly had an eventful few weeks! Just before Beatrice announced her engagement to Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi on Thursday, the royal siblings had flown out to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. The pair had been pictured taking a selfie while at the event, which was held at the Grand Central Westin hotel, and most recently, Eugenie has shared unseen photos from the day on her Instagram account, revealing the reason they had attended was for her work helping to end modern day slavery and human trafficking, as well as helping to protect the oceans. She explained: "My focus is Goal 8.7 – ending modern slavery and human trafficking and Goal 14 – the need to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resourse." Eugenie also shared a photo of herself with her best friend and co-worker Julia De Boinville, who she founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with, which had been taken from another meeting while they were in the Big Apple.

Princess Eugenie had attended the UN event with Beatrice - who announced her engagement two days later

Beatrice had gone along with her sister for support, and was no doubt looking forward to sharing the news of her engagement – which was announced just two days later. Buckingham Palace revealed that Edoardo had proposed to the Princess while away in Italy at the beginning of September in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020." For the romantic Italian engagement, the 36-year-old businessman got down on one knee at sunset at the Le Sirenuse Hotel on the Amalfi Coast.

Beatrice and Eugenie were pictured taking a selfie at the high-profile event

Eugenie is extremely close to Beatrice and even took her engagement photos. The royal shared the happy news on Instagram by sharing a series of loved-up photos of the couple, showcasing Beatrice's engagement ring, and wrote in the caption: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. [Picture taken] by me!!" She added: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

