The detail you missed about Princess Eugenie’s new wedding pics - and it includes Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge and Sarah Ferguson greeted Eugenie's carriage

Princess Eugenie shared a handful of previously unseen photos from her wedding to Instagram on Saturday, and eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted some familiar faces in the background! In one picture, which shows Eugenie arriving back at St George's Chapel in Windsor following a ride in a horse-drawn carriage with her new husband, Jack Brooksbank, members of her family can be seen waiting in the background. They include the Duchess of Cambridge and Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie shared this sweet snap

Dressed in a stunning raspberry Alexander McQueen dress and hat with dark heels, Kate appears to be deep in conversation with the proud mother of the bride, who wore a beautiful green dress by Emma Louise Design. Zara Tindall's husband, retired rugby player Mike, is standing close by and appears delighted to be there. He can clearly be seen clapping as Eugenie and Jack's carriage pulls up. He is a firm fixture at royal occasions, getting along well with his wife's family, particularly younger members like Kate and Eugenie, at events such as Ascot.

The 29-year-old princess and her businessman husband married on October 12 last year at St George's Chapel following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding at the same location in May 2018. To commemorate the couple's one-year wedding anniversary, the bride's grandmother, the Queen, shared a special message in honour of the occasion.

A tweet from the official Royal Family Twitter account @RoyalFamily read: "Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank on their 1st Wedding Anniversary! Today marks one year since Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank exchanged vows as St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 12th, 2018." The tweet included a beautiful photo of the newly married couple sharing a kiss on the chapel steps. The next member of the family to tie the knot will be Eugenie's older sister Beatrice, who got engaged to her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, last month.

