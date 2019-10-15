Royal FIRST as Kate Middleton and Prince William take doctor on tour for the first time The royal couple have travelled to Pakistan without their three children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made history with their official visit to Pakistan, becoming the first royals to visit the country since 2006, when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall travelled there. But there's been another notable 'first' for William and Kate already on this trip; the couple have, for the first time, brought with them a royal doctor. Usually only the Queen or Prince Charles take a medic with them when they travel abroad, but this time the Cambridges have included a friend of William's from his days working with the East Anglian Air Ambulance in their entourage.

Also travelling with William and Kate are their private secretaries Simon Case and Catherine Quinn, as well as the couple's communications secretary Christian Jones. There are a further four members of the communication team, two assistant private secretaries, two programme coordinators, a PA, and orderly and a hairdresser accompanying them on the trip.

William and Kate will stay in Pakistan for five-days, covering more than 1,000km and taking in the "modern, leafy capital Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West," according to their spokesman. While their schedules are usually outlined beforehand, tight security around the tour means that William and Kate's itinerary will be released day by day instead. A royal source told HELLO! "It's their most challenging tour to date."

MORE: Prince William and Kate's Pakistan royal tour entourage REVEALED

The couple, who have left children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home in London, landed at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, where they were greeted by Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife. As ever, all eyes were on Kate and her chosen outfit. The mother-of-three looked elegant in a bespoke turquoise dress and trousers by British designer Catherine Walker, in the style of a traditional dress – a shalwar kameez. William, meanwhile, looked smart in a navy suit.

;

Tuesday will see William and Kate fulfil a packed schedule of engagement in Islamabad, including a glamorous evening reception at Pakistan's National Monument. Their first stop is at a school in central Islamabad, where they will meet pupils aged from four to 18 and hear how they are benefitting from the Teach for Pakistan programme, a fast-track teacher training programme modelled on the UK's Teach First scheme. The visit will highlight the importance of quality education and how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers.