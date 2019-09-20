Tour dates for Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Pakistan REVEALED It's set to be a busy couple of months for the royal family

Kensington Palace has revealed the dates for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official visit to Pakistan this autumn. William and Kate’s royal tour, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place between Monday 14 and Friday 18 October 2019. The dates were released as the palace announced that the couple "will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2 October, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan."

William and Kate’s last major tour was to Sweden and Norway in January 2018, when the Duchess was pregnant with their third child Prince Louis.The Duke has undertaken solo visits to the Middle East, France, Africa and New Zealand since then. The couple also travelled to Cyprus last December to deliver Christmas presents to members of the 11 Squadron at RAF Akrotiri.

William and Kate in Norway in January 2018

It's set to be a busy couple of months for the royal family as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin their ten-day tour of southern Africa on Monday 23 September. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will also be travelling to New Zealand this autumn.

Kate visited a children's centre this week

On Thursday, Kate stepped out for a previously unannounced engagement to visit the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre in Southwark, south London to highlight the work of the Family Nurse Partnership, which supports young mothers.

The Duchess told one mum that “children grow up so quickly” and said she “can’t believe that George is six already.” Prince George began Year 2 at Thomas’s Battersea earlier this month and his sister Princess Charlotte, four, has joined him at the school, starting in Reception.

Meanwhile, William revealed he’s a big fan of BBC series Killing Eve, as he opened an exhibition at BAFTA’s new venue in Piccadilly on Monday.

