Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal difficulties ahead of royal tour to Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new statement regarding their upcoming royal tour of Pakistan. The royal couple, who will leave their three children behind in the UK, will travel to Pakistan, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, later this month. The visit has already been described as the "most complex tour" the Duke and Duchess have ever undertaken. Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between Monday 14th and Friday 18th October, at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This will be Their Royal Highnesses' first official visit to Pakistan.

Prince William and Kate will visit Pakistan later this month

"Whilst The Duke and Duchess's programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today - a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes."

Over the course of the four-day tour, Prince William and Kate will get the chance to meet a range of people from Pakistan, including charity members, community leaders and young children. "Throughout the tour, Their Royal Highnesses will visit programmes which empower young people, and organisations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life," the message continued. "Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK’s top priorities in Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future.

The visit has been described as their "most complex tour" yet

"Their Royal Highnesses’ programme will also cover how communities in Pakistan are rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change. This a key area of interest for Their Royal Highnesses; they are keen to learn more about the climate change issues affecting Pakistan and our world, and the positive work being undertaken to combat these challenges.

"Their Royal Highnesses will also spend time understanding the complex security picture in Pakistan. They will learn more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today. The UK has been a key partner for Pakistan, and The Duke and Duchess will meet UK and Pakistan military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security."

Describing the importance of this visit, the Palace continued: "As with previous overseas visits, The Duke and Duchess have asked that this tour allow them opportunities to meet as many Pakistanis as possible. Over the course of the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars.

"This is the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations. Pakistan hosts one of Britain’s largest overseas networks, with the British High Commission in Islamabad being one of the UK’s largest diplomatic missions in the world. The UK's links with Pakistan are extensive, and Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan."

