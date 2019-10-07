Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pakistan royal tour entourage REVEALED A who's who guide to the Cambridges' team

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading off on their first official visit to Pakistan, from 14 – 18 October.

A statement from Kensington Palace, released on Friday, said the couple "will get the chance to meet a range of people from Pakistan, including charity members, community leaders and young children." The palace also said it will be "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations."

Like on any overseas visit, William and Kate, both 37, will need a team on hand to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible. Staff members are often spotted carrying their luggage off the plane or on hand to look after any gifts or flowers they may receive during public walkabouts, but there's much more to it than that.

Tours take months of planning and itineraries are organised to the most minute detail, with assistants usually carrying out recces in the weeks leading up to the visit. There's also the matter of communicating with royal reporters and photographers, so they know exactly where they need to be for each engagement.

So, who will be travelling in William and Kate's 14-strong entourage to Pakistan?

Private Secretaries - Simon Case and Catherine Quinn

Simon Case, pictured in January 2019

Simon Case took up the role of the Duke of Cambridge's private secretary in July 2018, following the departure of Miguel Head. He was previously Director General Northern Ireland and Ireland in the Department for Exiting the European Union and prior to this, he worked as Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister from January 2016 to May 2017.

Private secretary Catherine Quinn

Catherine Quinn was appointed the Duchess of Cambridge's private secretary in October 2017 taking over from the royal's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestly. Prior to her role, Catherine worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. Catherine's duties in her role include organising official engagements and ensuring that Kate is aware of who she will be meeting, and is on hand by her side during public events. Two assistant private secretaries will also be on hand to assist Simon and Catherine.

Communications secretary – Christian Jones

Communications secretary Christian Jones

Christian Jones was promoted to Communications Secretary in April 2019, from Deputy Communications Secretary. He has a political background, having previously worked as a speechwriter and a press secretary for the government's Department for Exiting the European Union. Christian will also be joined by four members of the communications team.

Two programme coordinators

Programme coordinators provide administrative and logistical support to the royals, by coordinating engagements and travel logistics and liaising with contacts to ensure everything runs smoothly.

A PA, An orderly and a hairdresser

A personal assistant will also be on hand to provide support to the couple, helping to organise their day-to-day programme and corresponding with internal and external contacts. An orderly's duties include logistics management and may even include chauffeuring. A hairdresser completes the entourage, so expect to see more of Kate's fabulous blowdries and updos.

