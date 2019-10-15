Sarah, Duchess of York reveals highlight of her life on milestone 60th birthday Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie wished the Duchess a happy birthday

Sarah, Duchess of York has thanked fans for their heartwarming 60th birthday wishes, while also revealing one of her life highlights. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a photo from 2018 when she travelled to Sweden to attend the Perfect World Foundation gala dinner. Sarah had the honour of presenting Sir David Attenborough with an honorary award at the Gothenburg event. "Thank you all for the birthday messages! This is one of the highlights of my life," Sarah revealed.

The Duchess was inundated with well wishes on Tuesday as she marked her milestone birthday. "Happy birthday! I hope you have a brilliant day, and receive recognition for all the amounts of charity and ambassador work you do behind the scenes! You're an inspiration," one follower told her, while another replied: "Happiest of Birthdays, Duchess!"

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating her 60th birthday

Sarah received a public message from her ex-husband Prince Andrew, too. Three photos were shared on the Duke of York's official Twitter account, which showed Sarah carrying out charity work with their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and another snap of the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

Last week, the mother-of-two attended a special afternoon tea with her patronage Street Child that was hosted by HELLO!. Sarah, who was accompanied by Princess Eugenie, told us: "I am the luckiest woman alive to have two extraordinary girls who work so hard in their charity work. They are the best examples of what true, proper ambassadors for life should be.

Sarah with Princess Eugenie at a Street Child afternoon tea

"They are desperately humble and so kind, genuinely love and enjoy life and I believe it's because we all work so hard at good mothering, being good girls and talking about everything. Both the Duke and I stand very firmly on familyhood and we really believe in the integrity of goodness, and they are the best examples of that."

Of her milestone sixtieth, she added: "Eugenie has got married to Jack and is very happy. Beatrice and Edoardo is very good news, and they're very happy. I think it's really important that my life is beginning at 60, I'm so excited by it."

