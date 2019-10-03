How Sarah Ferguson will make ROYAL HISTORY at Princess Beatrice's wedding The Princess is set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020

Sarah Ferguson is set to make history when her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, walks down the aisle to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year. The couple are yet to confirm details of their nuptials, although it’s widely believed they will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor. And when that happens, the Duchess of York will go down in the record books thanks to recent changes made to the way the church records marriages. Earlier this year, a law passed allowing British couples to be able to include their mothers' names on their marriage certificates. Prior to that, only the names and occupations of the fathers of the bride and groom were formally recorded – a custom unchanged since 1837. The new act means that Sarah will be the first mother of the bride recorded at a royal wedding.

Sarah Ferguson pictured with her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice's engagement was announced by Buckingham Palace on 26 September. A statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

In a separate statement, the happy couple added: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

The happy couple announced the engagement on 26 September

HELLO! exclusively revealed that Beatrice's fiancé began planning his perfect proposal four months ago, when he asked Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane to design the engagement ring. The beautiful diamond band features a 2.5 carat central stone with two baguettes either side, ¾ of a carat each. Shaun, who has made pieces for both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan, told us: "The actual ring is handcrafted, so the whole process has been about three to four months, from Edoardo coming in to see me. We talked about the design and shared thoughts and elements to put into it to make it personal. I would say the design took about two months, less than that, maybe six weeks and then the crafting of the ring has been about eight to ten weeks."

Of 35-year-old Eduardo, he added: "He's very romantic and very considered and very thoughtful. I'm an artist and to work with someone like Edoardo who is really passionate about ascetic and romance, it fuels me and my drive and my passion too." Asked if the groom-to-be was nervous about Beatrice's reaction to the ring, Shaun explained that while it's normal for a man to be nervous with a surprise proposal, every element of the design was very considered. And fortunately, Beatrice loves it, as Edoardo has reported back to the jeweller. "He said she adores the ring and that she's really happy. It so lovely, it really is so lovely, they're such a beautiful couple."